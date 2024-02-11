How did Rutgers football land Talibi Kaba? A full-court press from the coaching staff was a start

Last week, Rutgers football landed a commitment from Talibi Kaba, pulling in the program’s second commitment of the 2025 class. For Kaba, the decision to commit was about the relationship he had formed with Rutgers.

Kaba, who measures 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, is coming off a standout year for Hillside (Hillside, New Jersey. He has an offer list that includes Boston College, Duke, Kent State and Iowa State.

He is ranked the No. 12 prospect in New Jersey by 247Sports and is the No. 39 linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class. He is a strong pick-up for Rutgers and helps set the tone in-state for head coach Greg Schiano.

Two weeks ago, Rutgers showed up at Hillside with head coach Greg Schiano along with several members of the coaching staff including defensive line coach Colin Ferrell and defensive ends coach Julian Campenni.

To Kaba, it showed him “that they were really serious about me” and played a role in his decision.

“A big part. It has been a big part for real because he’s the head coach coming to the school. Like you don’t see that often. And the new coaching staff, they just made it feel – they just made it better,” Kaba told Rutgers Wire. “When they came to the school, I was like ‘Yea, they’re really serious and then when I went on the visit, I was like ‘Yes, I want to commit’.”

Following up on that school visit, Kaba took an unofficial visit to Rutgers for a Junior Day event. The message was the program’s mantra of F.A.M.I.L.Y. (Forget About Me, I Love You) and how he can fit in at Rutgers.

On the visit, Kaba told Rutgers they were his No. 1 school. He committed the next day.

With position versatility, Kaba comes in as an athlete but likely ends up on the defensive side of the ball.

“Probably a linebacker/safety position,” Kaba said. “Probably something like that.”

Two weeks ago, Kaba said that Ohio State began talking to him. They told the New Jersey prospect that they were hoping he’d visit campus this spring or summer.

Kaba is hoping to enroll early in January. He made honor roll last quarter and hopes to major in either engineering or political science.

