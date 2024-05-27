Four-star G Kayden Edwards adding offers, considering visits

Texas-based guard Kayden Edwards is on the verge of moving into the top 100 in the 2025 Rivals150 on the back of an impressive spring that has garnered additional offers and added attention. The Duncanville High School star is nowhere near a commitment, however, as he’s just now starting to kick around the idea of official visits.

Rivals recently caught up with Edwards to discuss where things stand in relation to his impending college choice and which schools are pursuing him hardest.

*****

ON SCHOOLS IN CONTACT AS OF LATE:

“I talked to coach [Ronnie] Brewer at Arkansas. He’s still there (under the new staff) and has told me they still want me there. I talked to coach [Tony] Benford at TCU. I talked to the new staff at Oklahoma State when they were at one of my practices awhile back. Also, the new staff at SMU.”

ON VISITS HE KNOWS HE WANTS TO TAKE:

“I haven’t set anything up yet, but I know I'll be going to TCU for one because it’s right down the street and all that.”

ON TCU:

“It’s all love over there. Win or lose, at TCU I know they care about me and their players as individuals – as people. They let their dogs play and shoot the ball really well, and that’s what I do”

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE:

“I want something that is more than basketball but also a place that is getting me ready for the highest level – the NBA. I want a place that can prepare me for my dream.”

ON HOW HE DETERMINES WHICH SCHOOLS WILL BEST PREPARE HIM FOR THE NBA:

“I look at the plans they have – workout plans. I want them to know what’s good for me and my body, Also, if the coaches have put anyone in the league. I know it’s a lot to look into.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:

“Quick, fast, electric three-level scorer. I finish at the rim and can score over guys.”

RIVALS' REACTION

Creighton and USC have both offered Edwards in the time since the above interview was conducted and both seem to have the juice to be players in the four-star’s recruitment should they decide to press.

That said, TCU will likely be involved until the end based on proximity and a strong bond. The picture of Edwards’ recruitment won’t truly clear until he begins to take official visits later this summer or in the fall.