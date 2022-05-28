Four-star edge rusher sets visit to UNC

Mack Brown and the UNC football program will earn a visit from one of the top players in the 2023 recruiting class.

Four-star edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu is set to visit UNC in the first weekend of June, he announced via Twitter. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Umeozulu is a native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and is ranked as a Top 150 player per 247Sports.

He has a total of 36 offers in his recruitment, drawing interest from UNC, Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and Georgia among others. With the Tar Heels getting a visit early in the Summer, it could mean they are in great shape.

Chapel Hill Next Weekend! Show me some love Tarheel Fans! @warriordad4 🐏 pic.twitter.com/E0QMe7V61O — Desmond Umeozulu ⑨ ☨ (@KashDez) May 27, 2022

However, they have some tough competition moving forward, especially with some SEC teams and Clemson involved.

The Tar Heels already reaped the benefits of one visit weekend with a commitment last week, can they do it again?

