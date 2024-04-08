Four-star athlete, projected running back Daune Morris commits to USC

It’s another recruiting win for new USC running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr. Jones and Lincoln Riley have to be really happy today. They have landed four-star running back and athlete Daune Morris from Chattanooga.

Jones coached at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and is from Chattanooga. He developed a connection with Morris while he was coaching at TCU.

Morris ran for 2,012 yards last season, adding 565 receiving yards and scoring 36 total touchdowns.

Morris is rated the No. 428 overall prospect and the No. 23 athlete, according to the 247Sports composite. He is the No. 63 athlete in the 247Sports rankings. He also plays safety but is fully expected to play running back at USC under Lincoln Riley. Morris gives USC even more depth in the running back room, something the Trojans will need when they move to the Big Ten Conference and play a more rugged style of football than what we have seen in the Pac-12.

Morris picked USC over Auburn, Missouri, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Wake Forest among many others.

