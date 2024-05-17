Four-star Alabama commit locks in official visit to Auburn

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn coaching staff have successfully recruited in-state talent as three of the state’s top 10 2025 recruits have pledged to the Tigers.

Auburn’s pursuit of the state’s top players continues as Alabama’s No. 7 recruit for the 2025 cycle has scheduled a summer visit to the Plains.

Derick Smith, a four-star wide receiver from Selma, tells On3 that he will visit Auburn the first weekend in June. Smith, an Alabama commitment, will visit Tuscaloosa a week before his Auburn visit on May 31.

Like so many other offensive recruits, Smith has developed a sturdy relationship with Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis. Smith tells On3’s Jeffrey Lee that Davis makes him feel like a priority.

“(Davis) wants me here bad. He wants me real bad,” Smith said in a March interview with On3. “We’re getting a real good connection with each other, the relationship getting stronger and stronger every time I visit.”

Smith is a four-star wide receiver and each recruiting outlet considers him a top-10 overall recruit from Alabama. Outside of his relationship with Davis, he says that Auburn’s recent haul of Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson sparks his interest in the Tigers.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire