Four area baseball, softball teams earn playoff wins | Monday, May 13

Four Augusta-area high school teams earned big victories in their respective baseball and softball playoffs on Monday, May 13. Two more area baseball teams have already earned spots in their state championship series’.

The Strom Thurmond Rebels beat Fox Creek 3-1 to stay alive in the South Carolina High School League 2A Upper State baseball tournament. The Rebels will play at Gray Collegiate in a elimination game on Tuesday, May 14 at 6 p.m.

Augusta Christian won the opening game of its best-of-three South Carolina Independent School Association 4A state championship baseball series against Cardinal Newman, 3-1. The Lions will play at Cardinal Newman on Tuesday, May 14 with a chance to win their second straight state championship.

Back in the SCHSL softball playoffs, both Strom Thurmond and North Augusta earned wins on Monday night. Strom Thurmond beat Chesnee, 8-1, to avoid elimination in the 2A Upper State tournament. The Rebels will play at the loser between Gray Collegiate and Saluda in another elimination game on Tuesday, May 14.

In class 4A, North Augusta beat York, 4-2. The win sets up a rematch with York in the Upper State semifinals. The winner will play Catawba Ridge for the 4A Upper State title.

The Harlem Bulldogs will look to repeat as Georgia High School Association 3A state champions when it begins a best-of-three series against Calvary Day with a double-header on Friday, May 17 at 5 p.m. in Rome, Georgia at the home of the minor league Rome Emperors.

Edmund Burke Academy will play in the Georgia Independent Athletic Association 2A state championship series against Gatewood. Game one is Thursday, May 16 at 1 p.m. Game two will be Friday, and Game three, if necessary, would be on Saturday. All three games will be played at Luther Williams Field in Macon, Georgia.

