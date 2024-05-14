'Foundations really fragile' at Spurs - Postecoglou

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou looked exasperated during the defeat by Manchester City [Getty Images]

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said the foundations are "really fragile" at the club after Tuesday's defeat by Manchester City ended their hopes of Champions League football.

Spurs could have handed north London rivals Arsenal an advantage over City in the Premier League title race had they taken points off the visitors.

Postecoglou's side needed to beat City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to keep hopes of a top-four finish alive, but lost 2-0.

"The foundations are really fragile," the Australian said. "The last 48 hours have shown me that.

"It's inside the club, outside the club. Outside, inside, everywhere. It's been an interesting exercise. It's just my observations, mate."

In the build-up to the match, Postecoglou was bewildered by some Spurs fans being happy to lose to City because it would damage Arsenal's title chances.

Spurs put up a strong fight against City, but Erling Haaland's 51st-minute opener was met with home supporters chanting "are you watching Arsenal?"

The atmosphere in north London was noticeably flat, and when Postecoglou was asked whether this influenced his players he said: "Of course it does. It is what it is. I can't dictate what people do.

"They're allowed to express themselves any way they want. But yeah, when we've got late winners in games it's because the crowd's helped us."

Postecoglou was captured on video arguing with a Spurs fan in the stadium, while two home supporters were filmed doing City's Poznan celebration shortly after the opening goal.

When quizzed on the Spurs fans' chants, Postecoglou replied in a spiky media conference: "I'm not interested, mate. I just don't care. Maybe I'm out of step, but I just don't care, I just want to win.

"I want to be successful at this football club, it's why I was brought in. So what other people, how they want to feel, and what their priorities are, are of zero interest to me.

"I know what's important to build a winning team - that's what I need to concentrate on."