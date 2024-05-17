Forward Folarin signs new one-year Harrogate deal

Harrogate Town forward Sam Folarin has signed a new one-year contract with the League Two club.

The 23-year-old started his career at Middlesbrough and made four appearances including two in the Championship towards the end of 2020.

After a loan spell in Scotland with Queen of the South, Folarin joined Harrogate in September 2022 and has scored 12 goals in 62 games, with eight netted this season.

Meanwhile, Joe Mattock heads a list of nine departures from the club at the end of the season.

34-year-old defender Mattock made 33 appearances for the club in two seasons having joined on a free from Rotherham in the summer of 2022.

Lewis Thomas, Jonathan Mitchell, Will Smith, Pete Jameson, George Horbury, Finn O’Boyle, Brad Williams and Emmanuel Ilesanmi have also been released by the club.

Midfielders Stephen Dooley and Levi Sutton have been offered new contracts following the end of the season, meanwhile.