Former Wisconsin safety gets NFL minicamp invite with…Jim Leonhard’s new team

Former Wisconsin Badgers safety Reggie Pearson will attend the Denver Broncos rookie minicamp, according to a post on X.

Pearson has a connection to the Broncos: longtime Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is the team’s new safeties and secondary coach.

The safety played for the Badgers from 2018-2020. His best season came as a starter in 2019 when he recorded 60 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 4 pass deflections.

Pearson spent the rest of his college career at Texas Tech (2021-2022) and Oklahoma (2023). He was productive for the Sooners this past season, totaling 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble.

The veteran safety was not selected in the 2024 NFL draft or signed as an undrafted free agent. He hopes this opportunity with Leonhard’s Broncos is his opportunity to make an NFL roster.

