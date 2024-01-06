Former Wisconsin linebacker commits to Penn State

The musical chairs of the college football offseason are in full go at the moment. Wisconsin has seen numerous starters and top contributors transfer out, while the program currently has 10 transfer commitments and the No. 14 transfer class in the nation.

One of those players who transferred out is outside linebacker Jordan Mayer. The Clairton, Pennsylvania native ended his transfer process yesterday by committing to Penn State.

Mayer was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023, ranked as the No. 1024 player in the class and No. 97 edge defender. He originally committed to the Badgers when Paul Chryst was still the coach, and decided to stick around when Fickell got the job in November of 2022.

The young linebacker will now suit up for a Big Ten rival.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire