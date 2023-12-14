Wisconsin Badgers 2024 transfer portal tracker
Transfer portal activity is buzzing both in Madison, Wisconsin and across the country. Luke Fickell and other coaches across the sport are hot on the recruiting trail as they look to both lock up the 2024 high school class and also improve the team in the portal entering next season.
For Wisconsin, the team needs that improvement. A 7-5 2023 regular season was a large disappointment, and the 2024 schedule is only getting tougher with contests against Alabama, USC, Penn State and Oregon added to the normal Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa trio.
The Badgers have been active in the portal thus far, already with a new quarterback and several new defenders.
Here is our always-running 2024 Wisconsin Transfer Portal Tracker:
QB Tyler Van Dyke (Miami)
Ranking: Four-star, No. 54 overall transfer, No. 13 quarterback
Notes: Likely in line to start next season, otherwise he wouldn’t have transferred here. Had a great redshirt freshman year in 2021, though struggled in 2022 and 2023, and was benched midway through this season.
Doesn’t run as much as Tanner Mordecai, but the hope is Phil Longo’s offense will re-create Van Dyke’s 2021 form. We will see.
EDGE John Pius (William & Mary)
Ranking: Four-star, No. 72 overall transfer, No. 8 edge defender
Notes: Was an FCS All-American at William & Mary. Totaled a whopping 172 tackles, 35 tackles for loss and 21 sacks combined over the last two seasons. Other portal offers included Virginia, Cincinnati and Connecticut.
LS Cayson Pfeiffer (Cincinnati)
Ranking: Unranked. 247Sports doesn’t rank long snappers.
Notes: Multi-year starter at Cincinnati, joins Wisconsin to replace Peter Bowden.
OLB Leon Lowery (Syracuse)
Ranking: Three-star, No. 92 overall transfer, No. 4 outside linebacker
Notes: Had a 46-tackle, 7.5-tackle-for-loss, 3.5-sack 2023 campaign at Syracuse, so should slide right into Wisconsin’s starting lineup.