Wisconsin Badgers 2024 transfer portal tracker

Transfer portal activity is buzzing both in Madison, Wisconsin and across the country. Luke Fickell and other coaches across the sport are hot on the recruiting trail as they look to both lock up the 2024 high school class and also improve the team in the portal entering next season.

For Wisconsin, the team needs that improvement. A 7-5 2023 regular season was a large disappointment, and the 2024 schedule is only getting tougher with contests against Alabama, USC, Penn State and Oregon added to the normal Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa trio.

The Badgers have been active in the portal thus far, already with a new quarterback and several new defenders.

Here is our always-running 2024 Wisconsin Transfer Portal Tracker:

QB Tyler Van Dyke (Miami)

Nov 24, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) throws against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: Four-star, No. 54 overall transfer, No. 13 quarterback

Notes: Likely in line to start next season, otherwise he wouldn’t have transferred here. Had a great redshirt freshman year in 2021, though struggled in 2022 and 2023, and was benched midway through this season.

Doesn’t run as much as Tanner Mordecai, but the hope is Phil Longo’s offense will re-create Van Dyke’s 2021 form. We will see.

EDGE John Pius (William & Mary)

Oct 7, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Tony Muskett (11) is sacked by William & Mary Tribe linebacker John Pius (8) during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: Four-star, No. 72 overall transfer, No. 8 edge defender

Notes: Was an FCS All-American at William & Mary. Totaled a whopping 172 tackles, 35 tackles for loss and 21 sacks combined over the last two seasons. Other portal offers included Virginia, Cincinnati and Connecticut.

LS Cayson Pfeiffer (Cincinnati)

Nov. 25, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Ethan Wright (4) spins out of a tackle on a punt return in the fourth quarter during a college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Ranking: Unranked. 247Sports doesn’t rank long snappers.

Notes: Multi-year starter at Cincinnati, joins Wisconsin to replace Peter Bowden.

OLB Leon Lowery (Syracuse)

Oct 15, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Leon Lowery (16) celebrates a win against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: Three-star, No. 92 overall transfer, No. 4 outside linebacker

Notes: Had a 46-tackle, 7.5-tackle-for-loss, 3.5-sack 2023 campaign at Syracuse, so should slide right into Wisconsin’s starting lineup.

