Former Warrior Donte DiVincenzo tallies 8 points vs. Pacers in Game 5

After two straight losses in Indiana, former Golden State Warrior guard turned New York Knicks wing Donte DiVincenzo returned to the Big Apple on Tuesday for a highly-anticipated Game 5 in front of a fiery crowd.

In Game 5, DiVincenzo recorded eight points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field with seven boards, four assists, three steals and a block in 30 minutes against the Indiana Pacers. DiVincenzo wasn’t able to knock down a triple, shooting 0-for-6 from deep in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.

Things got chippy between DiVincenzo and Indiana center Myles Turner in the third quarter. Following a big dunk from DiVincenzo, the pair got into a heated exchange and had to be separated on the other end of the court.

Via @NBA_NewYork on Twitter:

Donte DiVincenzo dunks on the Pacers then gets into it with Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/evmuNWWO6Y — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 15, 2024

Despite DiVincenzo’s cold shooting night, the Knicks still cruised to a dominant 121-91 win over the Pacers behind a fiery effort from Jalen Brunson. The Knicks All-Star point guard notched 44 points on 18-of-35 shooting from the file to go along with seven assists and four rebounds in 43 minutes.

Watch highlights from Game 5 via YouTube:

Through the first three games of the series, DiVincenzo tallied 25 or more points, including a playoff career-high 35-point outburst in Game 3. However, DiVincenzo has been quiet over the last two games, scoring in single figures against the Pacers.

DiVincenzo and the Knicks will be back on the court on XX for Game 6 with a chance to close out the Pacers and punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire