Former Vols’ NBA results for April 17

One former Vol competed in the NBA Play-in Tournament on Wednesday, while two were inactive due to injury.

Philadelphia defeated Miami, 105-104, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tobias Harris started at forward for the 76ers. He totaled nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes.

Harris converted 4-of-10 field goal attempts and 1-for-2 free throw attempts.

Philadelphia clinches a seventh seed in the NBA playoffs. The 76ers will play New York during the first round of the playoffs Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN.

Josh Richardson was inactive for the Heat due to a shoulder injury. He recently underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the postseason.

Chicago defeated Atlanta, 131-116, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Julian Phillips was inactive for the Bulls due to a foot injury.

