Former Vikings call out fired athletic trainer Eric Sugarman

It would seem as if not everyone was surprised by the recent firing of Minnesota Vikings longtime head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, who was drafted by the Vikings in 2017, raised eyebrows with a tweet after hearing the news that his former team was moving on from the trainer after 16 long years.

His tweet appeared to be aimed at those attempting to paint Sugarman’s tenure with the team in a positive light. The trainer’s exit even elicited a public statement from Owner/President Mark Wilf. And yet, according to Odenigbo, there is more than meets the eye with Sugarman.

“Eric Sugarman was not a good man so what ever narrative you guys think of him it’s been fabricated,” tweeted Odenigbo.

Former Viking and current Michigan Panther for the USFL, Jeff Badet, shared Odenigbo’s post and added explanation points in a retweet.

It would seem as if Sugarman isn’t leaving his job in Minnesota on good terms with everyone. If there truly was an issue, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell deserve a lot of credit for weeding it out and moving their football team in a more positive direction.

It’s out with the old and in with the new in Minnesota.

