This former Utah high school talent has joined BYU basketball as a walk-on

With BYU basketball in need of more size, Kevin Young has addressed such a demand without having to use a scholarship.

Snow College transfer Max Triplett has joined BYU’s program as a walk-on, he announced via social media Friday.

100% committed! Very grateful to Coach Young and Coach Burgess and the rest of the staff for this opportunity! Go Cougars!@BYUMBB #blessed pic.twitter.com/5Rj6PynIsV — Max Triplett (@max_triplett) June 14, 2024

A true post player standing at 6-foot-9, Triplett averaged 14 points and seven rebounds per game at Snow this past season.

Per Robby McCombs of Vanquish the Foe, the Huntsville native has two years of eligibility remaining and chose to walk-on in Provo over scholarship offers from Cal Poly and Southern Indiana.

In his senior year at Weber High School in 2019-20, Triplett posted averages of 14.9 points and 9.6 boards across 23 games.

Triplett adds depth to the Cougars’ front court corps of 6-foot-6 Foussyeni Traore and 6-foot-8 Keba Keita. Young still has two scholarships left to continue filling out the roster, where he will await the decision of highly touted Purdue decommit Kanon Catchings who visited campus earlier this week.