Former USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown signs huge extension with Lions

Star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown agreed to terms on a four-year extension with the Detroit Lions. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports is worth more than $120 million. Of that total, $77 million is guaranteed. This deal will lock St. Brown through the 2028 season. The deal will make the former USC Trojan the highest paid receiver in the NFL, surpassing Tyreek Hill’s $30 million-per-year Dolphins extension last season.

Since 2021—St. Brown’s rookie season coming out of USC—only four NFL wide receivers have more receptions (315). His 3,588 receiving yards rank eighth over that span, and his 21 touchdowns rank 13th.

The Anaheim Hills (California) native was selected in the fourth round (No. 112 overall) by the Lions in the 2021 NFL draft out of USC.

Lions Wire has more on this story, which solidifies a top receiver in an organization which has made dramatic improvements and came agonizingly close to making its first Super Bowl appearance last season. Detroit will try to fend off Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears next season, in addition to Jordan Addison and the Minnesota Vikings. USC players are making a home in the NFC North, and it will be fascinating to see them battle in 2024.

