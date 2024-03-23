Former USC QB Mark Sanchez evaluates Caleb Williams, Drake Maye … and Sam Darnold

Mark Sanchez chatted with Colin Cowherd about Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Sam Darnold. We have talked a lot about Caleb. We have talked a little about Drake Maye. Let’s pull apart the Sam Darnold piece of Sanchez’s conversation.

Darnold has to know that the Vikings are going to draft a young quarterback. What will be interesting is if the Vikings trade into the top three for that quarterback, try to get a quarterback in the top 15, or just settle on the No. 23 pick they currently have.

Vikings Wire has more:

“The Minnesota Vikings are going to be trading up a lot in mock drafts over the next five weeks. This number was bound to spike up after they acquired the 23rd overall pick from the Houston Texans.

“NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah got the memo and provided some chaos in his latest mock draft. He had the Vikings trading up for the fourth overall pick with the Houston Texans to select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.”

There is a wide range of opinion on McCarthy. Some think he’s a legitimate top-tier quarterback, while others think he is third-round material. Let’s play along with the hypothetical. If the Vikings do take McCarthy, Darnold would have to love his chances of being the Day 1 starter in 2024 for Minnesota. If the Vikings draft Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye, it might be a different story.

Here’s Mark Sanchez on Darnold, Caleb Williams, and Drake Maye:

