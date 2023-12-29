Former UNC linebacker Sebastian Cheeks commits to Wisconsin

Among the losses for North Carolina in the transfer portal after this season was linebacker Sebastian Cheeks.

The former four-star linebacker out of Illinois spent two seasons at North Carolina before making the decision to transfer out after receiving limited playing time. Cheeks was looking for a better fit and it didn’t take long for him to get some interest out of the transfer portal.

And now, he’s found a new home. Just a day after the Tar Heels’ bowl loss to West Virginia, Cheeks announced he was heading to the Big Ten and committing to Wisconsin for his next program:

In two seasons, Cheeks played in 11 games for the Tar Heels including 8 during the 2023 season. He recorded 1 tackle in 15 defensive snaps this past season.

Cheeks was a target of Wisconsin in his original recruitment before he officially committed to North Carolina. He also drew interest from Oregon, Texas, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Stanford, Louisville, and Iowa.

