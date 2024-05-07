Former UNC football offensive lineman finds new home in transfer portal

The North Carolina Tar Heels continue to prep for the 2024 season as spring practices have officially wrapped up. With the end of practices, the transfer portal is still very active as the Tar Heels were able to land a pair of recruits including bringing back a former quarterback.

But they have also seen the departure of a few players. And on Monday a former player has found a new home.

Offensive tackle DJ Geth posted on Instagram that he has committed to Liberty, finding his next program out of the portal. He posted this message to his personal account, making it official:

The offensive tackle is a former three-star recruit out of Roebuck, South Carolina who committed as part of the 2023 recruiting class. He lasted just one year but did not appear in any games.

From there, he decided it was better to hit the transfer portal as the depth on the line, especially tackle, might have been too much for him to see playing time.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire