Former UNC basketball forward commits to NC State

After spending two seasons at North Carolina, forward Dontrez Styles left the program and joined Georgetown out of the transfer portal. Now, UNC will see Styles at least twice next season.

Per Joe Tipton of On3, Styles has committed to NC State out of the transfer portal. Styles entered the portal for the second time in his career last week and it didn’t him long to find a new home.

He joins an NC State program that is fresh off an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title and a run to the Final Four. While they do lose some talent, the addition of Styles and potentially others out of the portal should help.

NEWS: Georgetown transfer guard Dontrez Styles has committed to NC State, he tells @On3sports. The 6-6 junior averaged 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season. Began his college career at UNC. Former 4⭐️ recruit. https://t.co/n7fxaTkHyX pic.twitter.com/lMO7Yp8mMd — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 19, 2024

Styles was recruited by NC State in his original recruitment before committing to UNC. He spent two seasons with the Tar Heels, serving as a reserve off the bench.

The forward is coming off a season in which he averaged 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game with the Hoyas.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire