Former UFC champ Andrei Arlovski added to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler card at UFC 303

Andrei Arlovski’s heavyweight record 42nd walk to the octagon will happen two weeks later than expected – but on a much bigger stage.

Originally scheduled for UFC Fight Night on June 15, Arlovski’s matchup with Martin Buday now will go down at UFC 303 on June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

Buday announced the change in date for his three-round showdown with Arlovski on Sunday on social media following an initial report from MMA journalist Marcel Dorff, but a reason was not revealed (via Instagram):

🇺🇸 New date and venue !!! But goal stay the same !! Big Win incoming !! Lets go 🇺🇸

Arlovski (34-23 MMA, 23-17 UFC) recently turned 45. He made his promotional debut in November 2000 at UFC 28, where he defeated Aaron Brink. Arlovski has dropped three straight. Prior to that, he had won six of seven with the lone loss against current interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall.

Buday (13-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) looks to bounce back from his first promotional defeat, a TKO loss to Shamil Gaziev at UFC 296 in December. The loss snapped a 12-fight winning streak that included UFC victories over Chris Barnett, Lukasz Brzeski, Jake Collier and Josh Parisian.

The latest UFC 303 lineup now includes:

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer

Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Payton Talbott

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie