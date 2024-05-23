Advertisement

Former UFC, Bellator standout Lorenz Larkin set for PFL debut

After wins in UFC and Bellator, Lorenz Larkin is batting for MMA’s triple crown.

Larkin (25-8) will make his PFL debut June 28 at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., the promotion announced Wednesday. At 2024 PFL 6, Larkin will face Alan Dominguez (11-6) in a three-round welterweight showcase bout.

Despite sparse bookings since his UFC departure in 2016, Larkin has largely found consistent results in recent years. Larkin, 37, is 7-1 with one no contest across his most recent nine fights. He most recently competed in July when he lost for the first time in nearly six years when he dropped a split decision to former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov.

Dominguez, 27, may not hold an eye-popping win-loss record, but he’s found great success in recent years. He enters PFL as the Lux Fight League welterweight champion on a three-fight winning streak. Dominguez is 5-1 in his most recent six.

With the addition, the 2024 PFL 6 lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+)

  • Brendan Loughnane vs. Justin Gonzales

  • Logan Storley vs. Laureano Staropoli

  • Magomed Umalatov vs. Brennan Ward

  • Gabriel Braga vs. Bubba Jenkins

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Murad Ramazanov vs. Shamil Musaev

  • Timur Khizriev vs. Enrique Barzola

  • Goiti Yamauchi vs. Andrey Koreshkov

  • Kai Kamaka vs. Pedro Carvalho

  • Don Madge vs. Neiman Gracie

  • Adam Borics vs. Brett Johns

  • Zach Juusola vs. Luca Poclit

  • Jordan Oliver vs. Isaiah Hokit

