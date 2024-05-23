Former UFC, Bellator standout Lorenz Larkin set for PFL debut

After wins in UFC and Bellator, Lorenz Larkin is batting for MMA’s triple crown.

Larkin (25-8) will make his PFL debut June 28 at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., the promotion announced Wednesday. At 2024 PFL 6, Larkin will face Alan Dominguez (11-6) in a three-round welterweight showcase bout.

Despite sparse bookings since his UFC departure in 2016, Larkin has largely found consistent results in recent years. Larkin, 37, is 7-1 with one no contest across his most recent nine fights. He most recently competed in July when he lost for the first time in nearly six years when he dropped a split decision to former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov.

Dominguez, 27, may not hold an eye-popping win-loss record, but he’s found great success in recent years. He enters PFL as the Lux Fight League welterweight champion on a three-fight winning streak. Dominguez is 5-1 in his most recent six.

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Your Updated PFL Sioux Falls Fight Card •New Matchup: Lorenz Larkin vs. Alan Dominguez [ #PFLRegularSeason | Fri, June 28th | 10pm ET on ESPN | 🎟️ https://t.co/rnyOibXYP5] pic.twitter.com/CoLj0Q8WWJ — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 22, 2024

With the addition, the 2024 PFL 6 lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+)

Brendan Loughnane vs. Justin Gonzales

Logan Storley vs. Laureano Staropoli

Magomed Umalatov vs. Brennan Ward

Gabriel Braga vs. Bubba Jenkins

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Murad Ramazanov vs. Shamil Musaev

Timur Khizriev vs. Enrique Barzola

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Andrey Koreshkov

Kai Kamaka vs. Pedro Carvalho

Don Madge vs. Neiman Gracie

Adam Borics vs. Brett Johns

Zach Juusola vs. Luca Poclit

Jordan Oliver vs. Isaiah Hokit

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie