Former Tiger Goeffrey Cantin-Arku invited to Dolphins rookie mini camp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The day after three former Memphis Tigers signed as undrafted free agents, now-former Memphis linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku has been invited to the Miami Dolphins Rookie mini camp.

Cantin-Arku has played the last two seasons with the Memphis Tigers. In 2023, he was one of only nine Tigers to start all 13 games on the season. He tallied 79 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, two pass breakups, one quarterback hurry, and one fumble recovery.

He also had a season-high 12 tackles to go with one tackle for loss, one sack, one interception, and one pass break up against Charlotte.

