Former Texas A&M center, in the transfer portal, visits USC

The USC Trojans need a defensive lineman more than anything else, but an offensive lineman certainly won’t hurt. Former Texas A&M center Bryce Foster, who is in the transfer portal, visited USC this past weekend, according to 247Sports.

Aggies Wire wrote this about Foster:

“Foster started his career at A&M showing a lot of promise but in need of some development. He finished his freshman year as an All-American with a promising and bright future. Not to say his next two years were less than stellar but there seemed to be some dysfunction on the team that led to a lot of players either taking a step back or staying stagnant. Foster fell into the latter category possible for a few reasons.”

It is worth noting that USC offensive line coach Josh Henson was at Texas A&M from 2019 through 2021. Henson might think he can crack the code here and develop Foster, something the Aggies were unable to do.

Former Texas A&M center Bryce Foster visited USC this past weekend, sources tell @chris_hummer and me for @247Sports. Foster was a three-year starter at center for A&M.https://t.co/LeC2emBkmE pic.twitter.com/BuT752srvT — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 6, 2024

