Former Texas football player Ryan Watts has strong showing in secondary at Shrine Bowl

Former Texas cornerback Ryan Watts, second from left, celebrates with his West squad teammates after Jarius Monroe of Tulane intercepted a pass in the East-West Shrine Bowl at the Star in Frisco. Watts had three solo tackles in the game while playing both cornerback and safety.

FRISCO — For the friends, fans and family rooting for Ryan Watts, his jog to the locker room early in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s East-West Shrine Bowl revived some old worries. Watts, the Longhorns’ best boundary cornerback the past two years, battled injuries for much of the 2023 season. So getting banged up in his last dress rehearsal for April’s NFL draft would provide a sour end to a strong week of work for the native of nearby Little Elm.

But moments later, Watts rushed out of the tunnel at the Star and quickly returned to the field.

“I just had to use the restroom,” Watts said with a grin after the game. “They don’t have a tent like they do back in college.”

More: Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian: Portal helps, but recruiting high schools still key

As Watts found out, such game breaks are just one difference between the college game and the NFL. So is playing safety; the 6-foot-3, 212-pound Watts, primarily a cornerback during his college days at Ohio State and Texas, worked at both safety and cornerback during the week of practice preceding the Shrine Bowl.

In his final game wearing a Longhorns helmet, Watts played both positions and rang up three solo tackles in five series while rotating in the secondary. He allowed one completion on two targets, and he also saw action on kick and punt coverage. For the record, Watts' West team won the 99th edition of the Shrine Bowl 26-11.

More: Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian reflects on careers of Nick Saban and Pete Carroll

“I got my feet wet at both” safety and corner, he said. “It felt great being out there. I wished I could have stayed out there and not keep rotating in.”

But playing special teams and seeing just a handful of snaps comes with being a pro, especially a rookie who was seen as a late-round draft pick or an undrafted free agent entering the week of the Shrine Bowl. However, NFL scouts liked his size and willingness to play any position in the secondary.

More: Steve Sarkisian goes from BYU quarterback to Texas head coach to Shrine Bowl Hall of Famer

Watts said he just wants to keep listening to the various scouts and coaches and work on his craft. He recently secured an invitation to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Feb. 29-March 3. Invitations are extended only to players expected to be drafted. He said he plans to run the 40-yard dash at the combine and thinks he “can get in the high 4.4s.”

“I just learned a lot from the coaches and their different perspectives on everything,” Watt said. “I'm learning a lot on how to practice like a pro. It was a good experience.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Former Texas football player Ryan Watts impresses at Shrine Bowl