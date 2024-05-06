Former Texans RB Duke Johnson retires after 8 seasons

Former Texans running back Duke Johnson is hanging up the cleats.

Johnson officially announced his retirement after eight seasons, posting his farewell to Instagram Sunday afternoon.

“8 Years 4 teams with 1 goal in mind, create a better life for my family,” Johnson posted. “I never dreamed of being the all time leading rusher of my dream school or being somewhere on the list of all time players to come out of South FL. I just wanted an opportunity to play a game to provide a better life for my family and I was able to do just that. I want to thank each team for giving me the chance to play and represent your organization and all the fans that supported me through the highs and lows.”

Drafted in the third round by the Cleveland Browns in 2015 after breaking the all-time rushing record at Miami, Johnson became a staple of the passing game for the AFC North franchise. He later inked a three-year extension worth $15.6 million in 2018.

Houston traded for Johnson in 2019 in exchange for a conditional 2020 fourth-round pick that can become a third-round pick if active on the Texans roster for 10 games. Alongside Carlos Hyde, Johnson rushed for 410 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 44 passes for 410 yards and three TDs.

A year later with David Johnson, Duke Johnson rushed for 235 yards and a touchdown. He was released the following offseason following a 4-12 finish.

Johnson also played for the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills before missing the sitting out the entire 2023 season. In eight years, Johnson finished with 5,135 total yards and 23 touchdowns.

Johnson still remains the all-time leading rusher for the Hurricanes with 3,519 yards.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire