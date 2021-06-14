Former tennis star Caroline Wozniacki gives birth to daughter with ex-NBA player David Lee

Former top-ranked women's tennis player Caroline Wozniacki played her last tournament at the 2020 Australian Open, having announced in December 2019 the major would be her last.

At the time, she spoke of goals away from the court – one being to start a family with her husband, former NBA player David Lee.

The couple welcomed their first child on June 11, a daughter named Olivia.

"Family of 3," Wozniacki captioned the photo of her and Lee holding Olivia that she posted on her social media accounts.

Throughout her pregnancy, Wozniacki, 30, offered updates on social media on her "bump" progress while showing how she kept active.

Wanted to see if I still got it😁🎾 pic.twitter.com/rP5uy8TyqG — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) May 19, 2021

Wozniacki won 30 singles titles during her tennis career, including the 2018 Australian Open. She spent 71 weeks ranked No. 1 in the world, first ascending to the top spot on October 11, 2010.

The native of Denmark married Lee in Italy in June 2019.

Lee, who was selected in the first round of the 2005 NBA draft, played five seasons apiece with the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors, one season with the San Antonio Spurs and a half season each with the Boston Celtics and Dallas Marvicks. Lee averged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds during his 12-year NBA career and played his last season in 2016-17. He won a NBA title with the Warriors in 2015

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caroline Wozniacki gives birth to daughter with David Lee