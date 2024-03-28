Former Tennessee Titans, LSU football QB Zach Mettenberger rejoins Father Ryan's staff

Former Tennessee Titans and LSU football quarterback Zach Mettenberger, who spent the past two seasons as an Alabama analyst for Nick Saban, has rejoined Father Ryan’s staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Mettenberger was a Father Ryan assistant for the 2021 season when the Irish went 7-5 and lost to eventual state Division II-AAA state champion McCallie, 42-35, in the second round of the TSSAA football playoffs. He was Hillsboro’s offensive coordinator for one year before that.

After a few years away, we are pumped to REINTRODUCE Coach Zach Mettenberger, who will be our Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback's Coach!! pic.twitter.com/N1zqw3bz0Q — Father Ryan Football (@FRHS_Football) March 28, 2024

The Titans selected Mettenberger in the sixth round, 178th overall, in the 2014 NFL Draft. He made 10 starts in 14 games before being released in 2016. He threw for 1,412 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions his rookie season. In 2015, he played in seven games and made four starts to replace Marcus Mariota.

Mettenberger graduated from LSU as its first quarterback to throw for more than 2,500 yards in back-to-back seasons (2012 and 2013), compiling 5,783 yards and 35 touchdowns with 15 interceptions.

Father Ryan went 4-7 and 0-4 in the Division II-AAA West Region this past season.

