Former TCU defensive lineman to visit LSU

Brian Kelly has repeatedly stated that he is actively looking for more defensive linemen in the Transfer Portal. The Tigers have been linked to Michigan State defensive lineman, Simeon Barrow Jr., and now they have been linked to TCU defensive lineman Damonic Williams.

Williams was honorable mention All Big-12 and honorable mention for Defensive Lineman of the Year while at TCU last year. In two seasons at TCU, Williams has played in 27 games and has registered 60 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

Williams is a guy who could bring a lot of experience to a defensive line room that has some talent but lacks the experience of playing in big games. Williams would be a huge pickup for the Tigers if they were to land him. He will be visiting LSU from April 30-May 1. He will also visit Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Missouri and Oregon.

LSU’s 2024 recruiting class is currently ranked as the No. 8 class in the country by 247Sports.

NEWS: Former TCU DL Damonic Williams will visit these 6️⃣ Schools, he tells @on3sports : Oklahoma: April 20-21

Texas: April 23-24

Colorado: April 26-27

LSU: April 30-May 1

Missouri & Oregon: TBA Totaled 60 Tackles, 9.5 TFL, & 4.5 Sacks in his time at TCUhttps://t.co/Yq4pZNCDu3 pic.twitter.com/OFDRfCiqrY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 18, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire