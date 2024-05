Arsenal's Robin van Persie in action before the test soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and Arsenal FC at Rhein-Energie Stadium. Former striker Van Persie takes first professional coaching job picture alliance / dpa

Netherlands record scorer Robin van Persie has signed his first professional contract as a coach and will take the job at SC Heerenveen, the Eredivisie club said on Friday.

Van Persie scored 50 goals for the Netherlands national team between 2005 and 2017. He ended his professional footballer career in 2019 at his hometown club Feyenoord.