Former Stockton Kings G-League player Chance Commanche arrested on murder charge

Chance Commanche went to training camp this fall with the Sacramento Kings on an Exhibit 10 contract, then signed with the team's G-League affiliate the Stockton Kings. On Friday, Stockton released Commanche.

Later that day he was arrested on kidnapping and murder charges. Commanche and his girlfriend, Sakari Hamden, are alleged to have kidnapped and murdered Marayna Rodgers in the Las Vegas area two weeks prior. Commanche was arrested by the California FBI Criminal Apprehension team in Sacramento and is awaiting extradition to Nevada to face the charges, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were able to recover the remains of Rodgers after more information in the wake of the arrest of Commanche and Hamden.

On Dec. 5, Rodgers was out with friends and had set plans to meet Hamden, who would bring Commanche to the meeting. Rodgers was never seen or heard from again after that and police quickly suspected foul play, according to the release. The investigation led police to Commanche and Hamden.

Commanche, a 6'10" forward/center, grew up in Los Angeles and played two college seasons at Arizona. He played mostly in the G-League and has appeared in one NBA game, playing 20 minutes and scoring seven points for the Trail Blazers last April in one of the season's final games (when Portland had packed it in and was thinking draft picks).

