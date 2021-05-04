Former Steelers OT Alejandro Villanueva signs with Ravens

SNY

SNY'S NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano makes it clear the Jets 2021 NFL draft was all about surrounding Zach Wilson with plenty of weapons, something they did not do for Sam Darnold. About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.