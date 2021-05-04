Former Steelers OT Alejandro Villanueva signs with Ravens
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Alejandro Villanueva and the #Ravens have agreed to a two-year deal, per source. Two-time Pro Bowl OT can play left tackle and slide to the right side when Ronnie Stanley is healthy.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 4, 2021
ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler is reporting the Baltimore Ravens are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva. Villanueva spent the last seven seasons with the Steelers and has been the full-time starter for nearly six full seasons. Villanueva has 90 career starts at left tackle but could move to right tackle with the Ravens.
List
1 thing to love about every Steelers rookie from the 2021 NFL draft