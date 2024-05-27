Former Steelers Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown are back on the same team

Former members of the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to find themselves in the news. And when it comes to Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, it always seems to be quite bizarre.

The latest happened this week when Bell stepped into the ring for his latest boxing match in full Steelers garb and had Brown by his side as his hype man heading to the ring. You can check out the pics and video below.

Seeing two former players who left under such unfortunate circumstances of their own creation repping the Steelers in this scenario is going to be too much for many Steelers fans. Bell won the fight and he shared some photos from the win.

Bell and Brown spent their best NFL seasons with the Steelers and both saw their NFL careers spiral after forcing their way out of Pittsburgh.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire