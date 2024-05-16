Steelers RB Najee Harris takes the advice of Le’Veon Bell a year later

Last year, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell offered up some friendly advice to current Steelers back Najee Harris. Bell’s advice was to do what he did, lose some weight, and trim down as a way to improve his game. This advice came at a time when Harris’ weight was a topic of discussion and a worry for many fans.

Anytime the topic came up, Harris downplayed it and made it seem like his conditioning was a non-issue. Fast forward to now and maybe Harris is finally starting to get it but is it too late?

This offseason, the Steelers declined Harris’ fifth-year option sending Harris into his final season without a contract and lo and behold, we now find out Harris is working hard on his fitness and is trimming down for the upcoming season.

“One of the main things he’s done, personally, was make some big changes to his eating habits,” Harris trainer Josh Scott said. “Anytime you’re looking to recomposition your body and drop body fat, that’s going to be the first place you look.”

This might be too little too late if Harris wants to stay with the Steelers. The team is going to focus heavily on the run game this season but Harris is going to be splitting carries with Jaylen Warren and the comparisons will be there every week.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire