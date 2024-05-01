Former San Jose State CB schedules official visit to Auburn

Following the departures of DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett to the NFL, Auburn looks to bring in experience to the cornerback position.

Keionte Scott is the most experienced returner at the position, but who will join him on the other side? Auburn will look to find the answer within the transfer portal by bringing former San Jose State cornerback Jayvion Cole in for a visit. The former Spartan will be on campus Monday, May 6 according to Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live. Auburn will be Cole’s second stop. He will visit the Plains after taking in a stop at Texas this weekend.

Cole was active in his first season at San Jose State in 2023. In 13 games, he made 38 stops with three going to a loss. He also hauled in three interceptions with 13 pass deflections. According to Pro Football Focus, he was San Jose State’s highest-graded defensive player last season with an 86.2. He graded higher than 82 in run defense, pass rush, and coverage. Receivers caught 49% of passes (26-of-53) when guarded by Cole, and he allowed just one touchdown in 697 snaps.

Auburn has eight cornerbacks on its roster, with Keionte Scott and Kayin Lee providing the most experience. The Tigers added Antonio Kite from the transfer portal, but he played just 25 snaps at Alabama in two seasons. Adding experience to the defensive backfield will be important this offseason as the unit becomes depleted. Cole would be a valued addition to the program due to his ability to disrupt the opponent’s passing game in several ways.

