Former Saints, players with Louisiana ties playing in Super Bowl LVI

The New Orleans Saints are cheering on a number of their old teammates in Super Bowl LVI, a matchup featuring several prominent former Saints starters like Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and safety Vonn Bell, as well as ex-New York Giants draft bust Eli Apple who briefly joined the black and gold.

But there are plenty of players for Louisianans to root for in this title game, with LSU stars like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase facing off against Los Angeles Rams standouts Odell Beckham Jr. and Andrew Whitworth, who are also former Tigers. Here is the full list of former Saints players and those with Louisiana ties competing in this year’s Super Bowl:

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson (former Saints starter)

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals S Vonn Bell (former Saints starter)

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

Bengals CB Eli Apple (former Saints starter)

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Bengals LB Joe Bachie (former Saints practice squad)

Sam Greene-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Bengals DE Noah Spence (former Saints practice squad)

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals QB Joe Burrow (LSU)

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (LSU)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals DT Tyler Shelvin (LSU)

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

Bengals WR Trent Taylor (Louisiana Tech)

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals DT Cam Sample (Tulane)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bengals TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU)

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Rams DB Grant Haley (former Saints draft pick)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. (LSU)

AP Photo/Doug Benc

Rams LT Andrew Whitworth (LSU)

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Rams RB Raymond Calais (Louisiana-Lafayette)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

