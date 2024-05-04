Former Rutgers baseball star Chris Brito continues his strong play in the MiLB

This past December, former Rutgers baseball player Chris Brito signed with the Kansas City Royals of Major League Baseball (MLB). He has performed at a high level for the Royals Single-A Team, the Columbia Fireflies, to start the 2024 season.

In 49 plate appearances, the Fireflies’ first baseman has recorded 11 hits and six RBIs while logging a .306 batting average and a .469r on-base percentage. Brito has been outstanding while playing first baseman, recording zero errors throughout 96 innings.

Before signing with the Royals organization, Brito earned the MLB Draft League Hitter of the Month for June while playing for the Trenton Thunder. The MLB Draft League was established in 2021 for collegiate baseball players to showcase their talents leading up to the MLB Draft and Brito did just that.

Brito recorded a batting average of .367 (22-for-60) with three home runs, four doubles, and 16 RBIs in 22 games for the Thunder. He led the MLB Draft League in on-base percentage (.500) and ranked second in both slugging (.617) and OPS (1.117). His batting average, recorded hits (22), and runs scored were ranked third in the league. Also, he tied for second in total bases (37), home runs (3), and RBIs (16).

Former Rutgers star Chris Brito is off to an impressive start in the Royals’ minor league system. My latest for @RutgersWire ⏬⏬. 🔗: https://t.co/VPMGxx0IjY pic.twitter.com/Syek1Qd8IX — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) April 15, 2024

Brito had one of the most accomplished hitters in Rutgers baseball history, wrapping up his career as the all-time leader in career home runs (46) and RBIs (200). Also, Brito set the program single-season record with 74 RBIs in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire