How is former Rutgers baseball Dale Stanavich shaping up in the MiLB?

After being drafted by Miami Marlins with the No. 232 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, former Rutgers pitcher Dale Stanavich has been outstanding with the Marlins’ High-A Organization, the Beloit Sky Carp.

In 12 innings pitched this season, Stanavich has a 2-2 record with a 3.00 ERA. The former Scarlet Knight has produced 18 strikeouts and one save throughout ten games, allowing nine hits, nine runs, and four earned runs.

On May 3, the product from New York earned his first save of the season, as the left-handed reliever tossed a scoreless inning with two strikeouts, holding down a 2-1 win.

In his last outing on Saturday, Stanavich registered two scoreless innings against the Peoria Chiefs, recording three strikeouts and one walk in a losing effort.

Minor League Baseball: Luke Gold, Dale Stanavich, Mike Kennedy on a roll to kick off 2024 season@dgazette @MiLB #518baseball @Sect2athletics https://t.co/MQyJUYEqtb — Daily Gazette Sports (@dgazettesports) May 8, 2024

In three seasons in the minor league, the former All-Big Ten First Team honoree has a 5-10 record as a relief pitcher, producing 74 strikeouts and three saves. He has logged a 5.09 ERA and has appeared in 44 games. Stanavich has allowed 48 hits, two home runs, and 30 earned runs throughout his 53 innings pitched.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire