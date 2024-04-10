Former Pro Bowl safety has lofty expectations for Jim Harbaugh in Year 1 with Chargers

Jim Harbaugh has proven to be a winner everywhere he has coached. Now, as the Chargers’ head coach, one of Harbaugh’s former players believes it will be no different.

Former Pro Bowl safety Donte Whitner, who played under Harbaugh when he was the 49ers’ head coach, heaped high praise on him, foreseeing a lot of success for Los Angeles with Harbaugh as the leader.

“I believe that Jim Harbaugh and the LA Chargers are going to be in the AFC Championship Game this year,” Whitner said on a recent episode of Kay Adams’ show Up & Adams.

Whitner backed up his claim by mentioning Justin Herbert and calling Harbaugh the “quarterback Whisperer,” highlighting the success he had with former Niner Colin Kaepernick and Michigan’s JJ McCarthy.

“Any of the quarterbacks that were under the tutelage of Jim Harbaugh, he figures out what your strengths are, and he tailors his offense around that in the running game,” Whitner added.

Whitner then brought up the defensive side of the ball and how physical and fundamentally sound Harbaugh requires his players to play.

“And then his defense they have you know [Joey] Bosa on one side and then um of the guy Mack, Khalil Mack on the other side along with the secondary and how fundamental and physical he demands his teams to be.”

Harbaugh will have a lot of top-end talent to work with, but the depth of the roster still leaves a lot to be desired. If they can nail the draft, then we could start forecasting a successful 2024 season for the Bolts.

