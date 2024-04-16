Former Prince Avenue Christian stars stand out in Georgia Tech annual spring game

Former Prince Avenue Christian football stars Aaron Philo and Bailey Stockton shone bright in Georgia Tech's annual spring game on Saturday.

At quarterback for Team Wreck 'Em, freshman Philo had six completions out of nine attempts for 120 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He was sacked twice by Team Swarm's defense and had three rushes for a total of -4 yards.

At wide receiver, redshirt freshman Stockton played for both Team Wreck 'Em and Team Swarm. For the former, he had three receptions for 93 yards, and for the latter, he had one reception for 20 yards.

"Aaron, having only been there a few months, he's right on track to adjust into the college life and a faster game with more complex schemes," PAC coach Greg Vandagriff said. "And Bailey, being a redshirt freshman, I think has a chance to have a really good year, possibly even getting in on some of the packages for the first team and the second team. If he caught 20-30 balls this year, I think it'd be a great year for him.

"They want Aaron to learn and continue to do well, but don't know that he's necessarily ready as a true freshman, so they might take their time with him, which he understands, and he's prepared for. Obviously, we got to watch Brock [Vandagriff] do that as well. He knows that's part of the game."

