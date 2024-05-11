Former Penn State safety King Mack announces transfer to Alabama

It did not take too long for former Penn State defensive back King Mack to commit to a new program. But when an offer from a school like Alabama comes along, it can be difficult to pass up.

Mack announced he has committed to Alabama out of the transfer portal. Mack shared the news on his social media account on Friday. Mack will have three years of eligibility remaining as he moves to the SEC powerhouse program.

Mack joins an Alabama program entering a new era following the retirement of the legendary Nick Saban. Alabama replaced the retired Saban with former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer, who helped lead the Huskies all the way to the national championship game last season as the final Pac-12 champion of the era.

Mack entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of spring football practices at Penn State. He spent one season with the Nittany Lions and saw limited playing time before making this transfer move to the Crimson Tide.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire