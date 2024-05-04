Former Penn State QB finds new home out of transfer portal

Former Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux is once again relocating out of the transfer portal. After transferring from Penn State to Pitt, Veilleux decided to seek one more destination in his college journey, and he is now heading south.

Veilleux announced on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account he committed to Georgia State a few weeks after entering the transfer portal.

Veilleux spent two seasons at Penn State as a backup to starter Sean Clifford in 2021 and 2022. With Drew Allar being the next in line to start at Penn State, Veilleux opted to enter the transfer portal for a chance to compete for a starting job. That led him to western Pennsylvania with Pitt, but success was not easy to come by at his new location. Veilleux appeared in seven games for the Panthers in 2023 and completed just 51.1% of his pass attempts with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Veilleux will still have two years of eligibility remaining with Georgia State, beginning this season.

Penn State has seen a number of players enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2023 season, and the Nittany Lions have added some notable players from the portal as well. Here is a look at the latest transfer portal updates for Penn State.

