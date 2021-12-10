Former Patriots WR Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

Former Denver Broncos and New England Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his home in Georgia on Thursday, police told ESPN.

The police reports indicated his death may have been due to a medical issue. Thomas’ sister told the Associated Press the Thomas family thinks he died of a seizure.

Thomas, a first-round draft pick in 2010, spent nine seasons with the Denver Broncos before spending 2018 and 2019 between three teams: the Houston Texans, the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. He was a Super Bowl champion with the Broncos and a four-time Pro Bowler.

His time with New England was brief — just a few weeks — but he seemed to make a major impression, with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posting a thoughtful message about the receiver.

“I’m so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas,” Brady wrote Friday. “We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always.”

Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/o3hvQN0cRz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 10, 2021

Thomas finished his career with 724 receptions, 9,763 receiving yards and 63 touchdown catches.

