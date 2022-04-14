Former Patriots exec Scott Pioli explains what qualities Bill Belichick seeks in a 1st-rounder

The New England Patriots have particularly high standards for their first-round draft choices. Not only do the Patriots feel like they need one of the draft’s best athletes with impressive statistics and a sharp mind — but New England also wants a player of high character.

That’s what former Patriots executive Scott Pioli relayed during an appearance on NFL Network on Thursday. Pioli discussed the importance of finding “clean” players in the first round — meaning the prospects will not only avoid problems off the field but also be an asset to the locker room.

“During those nine seasons, we made sure when we went in the first round — we took Richard Seymour, Ty Warren, Vince Wilfork and then Logan Mankins — every single one of those guys were not only big, physical and tough but they were extremely dependable,” Pioli said on NFL Network.

Are the @Patriots going to draft a big guy on the O-Line or D-Line in the first round of the #NFLDraft ?

If they do, expect the player to be "clean"… Meaning smart, dependable and little-to-no personal issues. #NFL pic.twitter.com/c49iyllcHm — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) April 14, 2022

It’s no coincidence that many of the Patriots’ first-round picks have gone on to be captains. New England values leaders who can set an example for their teammates. In turn, the Patriots don’t just take the best talent they can find. They target players who — like Devin McCourty and Dont’a Hightower — are elite talents that will perpetuate Belichick’s culture within the locker room.

