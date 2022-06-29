Former Patriots CB Aqib Talib to join Thursday Night Football coverage

Amazon continues to make additions to its Thursday Night Football crew, and one former New England Patriots player will be in the fold. Former cornerback Aqib Talib has finalized a deal to join Amazon’s coverage per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.

The cornerback was a member of the Patriots for two seasons. He was traded from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Patriots on November 1, 2012 in exchange for a 2013 fourth-round pick. He was then re-signed by the organization following the 2012 season, signing a one-year, $5 million contract in March 2013.

In two seasons with New England he played in 18 games and recorded five interceptions.

Former NFL offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth will also join Amazon’s coverage. As Glasspigel notes, both Talib and Whitworth will be used for studio programming as well as other NFL content in the network.

