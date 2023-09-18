Former Panthers 3rd-round pick Matt Corral waived by Patriots

A little over a week ago, the New England Patriots were believed to be cutting ties with former Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral. But that wasn’t exactly the case.

Instead of a release, which was initially reported back on Sept. 9, Corral was placed on the reserve/left squad list. The 24-year-old, who was claimed off waivers by New England on Aug. 31, reportedly left the Patriots without notice.

Now, per the league’s transaction wire, Corral has been officially waived as of this afternoon.

The Ole Miss standout was selected by the Panthers in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. Carolina moved up to grab Corral at the 94th overall selection—a move facilitated by the Patriots.

Corral would go on to sustain a Lisfranc injury in last year’s preseason visit to, ironically enough, Foxboro. As a result, he did not appear in any of Carolina’s 17 regular-season outings during his rookie campaign.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire