Former Panther great Greg Olsen wins Sports Emmy before being replaced by Tom Brady

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Former Panthers star Greg Olsen landed national honors for his work as a Fox Sports analyst.

On Tuesday night in New York, Olsen won the 2024 Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst. He beat out fellow nominees Troy Aikman, Cris Collinsworth, Bill Raftery, John Smoltz and Tom Verducci.

The former tight end who still calls the Queen City home worked last year as the analyst on Fox’s No. 1 NFL broadcast team with play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt.

But that will change this fall. He’ll be part of the number two team with Tom Brady taking over in the lead analyst role.

