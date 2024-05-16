Former Packers TE Robert Tonyan signing with Vikings

Former Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan is signing with the Minnesota Vikings after spending last season with the Chicago Bears, the Vikings announced Thursday. Tonyan entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions, so Tonyan has officially been on the roster of all four teams in the NFC North.

In Minnesota, Tonyan will join T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse in the Vikings tight end room.

Tonyan played five seasons with the Packers between 2018 and 2022. He caught 137 passes for 1,437 yards and 17 touchdowns across 68 games for the Packers. In 2020, Tonyan had 52 catches for 586 yards and 10 scores during a breakout season as the Packers top tight end.

He signed with the Bears in 2023 and caught only 11 passes on 17 targets for 112 yards in 17 games.

Tonyan spent four months during the offseason with the Lions in 2017. He was released before the regular season and eventually signed to the Packers practice squad in December of 2017.

Tonyan turned 30 years old in April.

Former Packers on the Vikings roster currently: Tonyan and running back Aaron Jones,

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire