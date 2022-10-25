Former Packers assistant coach/scout Burt Gustafson dies at 96

Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills

Former Packers assistant coach and scout Burt Gustafson died Oct. 22, Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. Gustafson was 96.

Gustafson worked for the team from 1971-89 under head coaches Dan Devine, Bart Starr, Forrest Gregg and Lindy Infante. He joined the Packers as linebackers coach, a job he held for one season, and he was special teams coach in 1977. The rest of his tenure with Green Bay was as a scout.

He was a college scout for two years, a pro scout for one year and director of pro scouting for six years. Gustafson became an administrative assistant in football operations, a position he held through 1988.

Gustafson, who won 12 letters in football, basketball and track at Northern Michigan University, became a high school coach after his graduation in 1950. He went to the college ranks in 1963 and then joined the Packers eight years later.

