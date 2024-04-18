Former OU star Jocelyn Alo to headline AUX pro softball event coming to Wichita State

Helping Oklahoma win back-to-back Women’s College World Series championships, Jocelyn Alo has played in top-notch environments to offer in college softball.

One that surprised her during her illustrious career that ended in 2022 as the NCAA’s all-time career leader in home runs? Wichita State’s Wilkins Stadium.

Alo, who hit three of her record 122 homers against the Shockers, was in attendance at Wilkins Stadium on Wednesday for WSU’s 6-5 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma State and to promote the upcoming two-week Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball AUX event coming to WSU’s campus that will feature 18 games, all broadcast on ESPN platforms, from June 10-25.

“Man, Wichita always pulls a crowd,” Alo said. “I’m excited to see what the Wichita fans can bring this summer. I know they can get after it. They were pretty chippy whenever we came and played there, so I’m excited to come back and be in their good graces now.”

Alo, the all-time leader in home runs, slugging percentage and total bases, is one of 42 of the sports’ best players who will be playing in Wichita this summer. Tickets are available for purchase through WSU’s ticket office.

Former WSU All-American hitter Sydney McKinney and Olympian Kelsey Stewart-Hunter, who grew up in Wichita and graduated from Maize, will also headline the competition.

Alo said she is looking forward to getting to know McKinney better.

“I’ve only just played against her, but man, she is just a star,” Alo said. “I definitely want to pick her brain.”

While Alo was with the Sooners, she played the Shockers a total of six times with only one trip to Wichita. The most memorable clash came in the 2021 Norman Regional when WSU pushed No. 1-ranked OU to the brink in a 7-5 victory for the Sooners in an opening-round game, then lost 24-7 to the Sooners in the championship game.

“I just remember Wichita State always being such a scrappy team,” Alo said. “I know their coach (Kristi Bredbenner) does a really good job of stacking their schedule to make sure they play really great competition. I think what they’re doing over here is great. They don’t care who is on the other side in the dugout, they think they can win. So kudos to the Wichita State program, nothing but respect for them.”